VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam women’s rattan ball team in Asiad semis

By Xuan Binh   August 21, 2018 | 11:16 am GMT+7
Vietnam women’s rattan ball team in Asiad semis
Three players on Vietnam women's rattan ball team celebrating a successful service. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Binh

A gritty comeback victory against Indonesia on Monday helped Vietnam enter the women’s rattan ball semifinals at Asiad 2018.

This victory helped Vietnam finish the group stage unbeaten.

In the last game of women’s rattan ball group stage, Vietnam clashed with Indonesia on the opponent’s home grown, backed by hundreds of raucous fans. With the home advantage, Indonesia started strong and won the first set.

But Vietnam asserted itself firmly to win the next two sets for a 2-1 victory.

With no third place playoff, this victory assures Vietnam of a bronze medal. They will face South Korea in the semi-finals, while top gold medal contender Thailand will clash with Myanmar.

Bui Thi Hai Yen serving the ball. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Binh

Bui Thi Hai Yen serving the ball. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Binh

“When Indonesia took the lead, we held each others’ hands and shouted, we can do this, we can do this until we lost our voice, and we made it,” rattan ball player Bui Thi Hai Yen told VnExpress.

“We want to beat Thailand in the final. We came here with no other goal than winning the shiny gold medal,” Yen said.

Nine countries participating in the Asian Games 2018 rattan ball competition were divided into two groups. Vietnam topped group B, beating Malaysia, Myanmar, Japan and Indonesia.

Related News:

Asian Games 2018

Second thoughts: Fans ponder cost of Vietnam beating Japan

Second thoughts: Fans ponder cost of Vietnam beating Japan

Four Japan athletes booted from Asian Games in prostitute scandal

Four Japan athletes booted from Asian Games in prostitute scandal

Vietnam women’s football team beats Thailand, in Asiad quarters

Vietnam women’s football team beats Thailand, in Asiad quarters

See more
Tags: Vietnam Asian Games Indonesia rattan ball women team Asiad
 
Read more
Vietnamese Australian jailed 25 years for girlfriend’s murder

Vietnamese Australian jailed 25 years for girlfriend’s murder

Better late than never: Vietnam secures Asiad 2018 broadcasting rights

Better late than never: Vietnam secures Asiad 2018 broadcasting rights

Hanoi's development hoax upturns 200,000 lives

Hanoi's development hoax upturns 200,000 lives

Probe ordered into handover of Hmong royal palace to gov't department

Probe ordered into handover of Hmong royal palace to gov't department

Malaysia seizes record $12 mln rhino horn bound for Vietnam

Malaysia seizes record $12 mln rhino horn bound for Vietnam

Second thoughts: Fans ponder cost of Vietnam beating Japan

Second thoughts: Fans ponder cost of Vietnam beating Japan

Vietnam stuns China in men’s volleyball at Asian Games 2018

Vietnam stuns China in men’s volleyball at Asian Games 2018

 
go to top