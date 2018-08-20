Vietnam women’s football team beats Thailand, in Asiad quarters

The Vietnam women's football team had a great game against Thailand. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Binh

The thrilling Group C victory has sent Thailand out of the competition. With only three countries in the group, Thailand needed to win to stay in the competiton, having lost to Japan two days ago.

Vietnam has played an attacking game from the very outset, with coach Mai Duc Chung asking them to stay active throughout the field.

In the 22nd minute, the attacks bore fruit. Midfielder Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung collected a pass from the right wing and found the net with powerful kick.

But Thailand struck back just eight minutes later, converting a penalty awarded after a Vietnamese defender made a false tackle. Suchawadee Nidhamrong took the penalty.

Just three minutes later, Vietnam took the lead again in a fast-paced game. Young striker Nguyen Thi Van kept her cool to play a chip shot over Thailand’s goalkeeper in a one to one situation.

Head coach Mai Duc Chung has led the national women football team to win gold medals at SEA Games three times. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Binh

The lead did not stop the Vietnamese women from keeping up the pressure. In the 39th minute, Nguyen Thi Lieu headed in a corner from Tuyet Dung.

In the second half, Vietnam started playing defensive football to protect the score, giving Thailand more space to deploy long passes, using their physical advantage.

But focused Vietnamese custodian Khong Thi Hang kept the opponents at bay. Thailand did score a goal after Sornsai tapped the ball into the net in the 79th minute, but could not take it further.