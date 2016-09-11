VnExpress International
Vietnam wins second Paralympic medal

By Duc Dong   September 11, 2016 | 12:17 pm GMT+7

Dang Thi Linh Phuong is the first Vietnamese woman to win a medal at a Paralympic Games.

Vietnamese weightlifter Dang Thi Linh Phuong has won the bronze medal in the women’s under 50kg class with a lift of 102kg.

Weightlifter Dang Thi Linh Phuong. Photo by VnExpress

Ukrainian Lidiya Solovieva secured the gold medal (107kg) while Egyptian Ahmed Rehab won the silver (104kg).

On Thursday, Vietnamese weightlifter Le Van Cong secured the country's first ever gold medal at the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games after breaking the world record in the men’s 49kg class by lifting 183kg.

Vietnam got a taste of its first Olympic gold last month with a record-breaking performance by shooter Hoang Xuan Vinh.

