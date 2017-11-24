Vietnam wins first gold medal at intn'l science contest for junior students

The 12 Vietnamese junior students pose for photos with their teacher at the IMSO contest in Singapore. Photo courtesy of IMSO Vietnam Facebook page

A sixth-grader has won the first gold medal for Vietnam in science at the International Mathematics and Science Olympiad (IMSO).

Pham Thanh Hung from Hanoi Star Secondary School claimed the gold medal.

Five fellow students also brought home silver medals from the annual U13s competition.

In mathematics, Do Quang Minh and Hoang Ngoc Bao Khue won gold medals, while two of their friends secured silvers medals and another earned a bronze.

The IMSO 2017 gathered students from 22 nations and territories, and Vietnam will be hosting the event in 2019.

Indonesia started the competition in 2003.