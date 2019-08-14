Vietnam wins bronze medal in anti-chemical warfare at Army Games

The Vietnamese chemical troop at the Safe Environment competition of International Army Games 2019 in China, August 13, 2019. Photo by Vietnam People's Army newspaper.

In the Safe Environment event, which tests the capabilities of anti-chemical reconnaissance vehicles in complex road conditions, and nuclear, biological and chemical (NBC) reconnaissance and decontamination, the six-member Vietnamese team beat Armenia and Egypt to finish behind Russia and China.

Held at the Korla Military Training Base in Xinjiang, an autonomous territory in northwest China, on Tuesday, the event saw each team being split into two and competing in two vehicles with equipment and gas masks.

They had to pass 12 obstacles together and 12 individually, and carry out chemical reconnaissance, detection of radiation and clearing missions.

This is the second year Vietnam is taking part in the event, with eight teams competing in as many disciplines: tank crew, medical staff, food service specialists, emergency rescue personnel, combat engineers, literary/art and dancing contestants, snipers, and chemical reconnaissance vehicles.

Vietnamese combat engineers also finished in third place on Sunday. Both were taking part in the respective event for the first time.

This year the Army Games has attracted over 6,000 military personnel from 39 countries from Europe, Asia, Africa, and Central and Latin America.

They are being held in 10 countries: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Russia, and Uzbekistan.