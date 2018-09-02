Vietnam wins another Asian Games silver

Vietnam's women sepak takraw team cheers as they won silver at Asian Games on Saturday. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Binh

The team, Nguyen Thi Quyen, Giap Thi Hien, Duong Thi Xuyen, Nguyen Thi Phuong Trinh, Nguyen Thi My and Hoang Thi Hoa, lost in straight sets, 8-21, 10-21.

This was the 16th silver medal for Vietnam and the third medal in sepak takraw at this year’s Asian Games. The country had won two bronze medals in the men quadrant category and the women’s regu category.

Vietnam currently has four gold, 16 silver and 18 bronze medals, placing the country in 16th place on the medals table out of 37 countries at the ongoing Asian Games in Indonesia.

Some 18,000 athletes and officials are in Jakarta and Palembang for Asian Games 2018, which features 40 sports.

The Vietnamese delegation has 532 members, including 352 athletes.