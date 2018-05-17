VnExpress International
Vietnam warns citizens to stay away from Indonesia in wake of terrorist attacks

By Minh Nga   May 17, 2018 | 12:00 pm GMT+7
Indonesia police conduct a raid on the residence where a family suspected of taking part in recent suicide bombings lived in, in Surabaya on May 15, 2018. Photo by AFP/Juni Kriswanto

Indonesian police have blamed the deadly attacks on an Islamic State-inspired group.

Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday asked Vietnamese people to spare Indonesia from their planned destinations, following repeated suicide bombing attacks in the Southeast Asian neighbor.

"We recommend Vietnamese citizens to avoid Indonesia if there's no necessary business," the ministry said in a statement. For those who are already there, the ministry asked them to "closely follow information regarding the situation and stay away from public places until stability is recovered."

The Vietnamese embassy in Indonesia said there has been no Vietnamese affected by the two deadly attacks in the Indonesian city of Surabaya on May 13 and 14 but the ministry still warns Vietnamese in Indonesia to stay away from public places, be cautious and follow the news closely during this period.

On Sunday, a family of six, including girls aged nine and 12, staged suicide bombings of three churches during morning services in Surabaya, killing 13.

All six bombers were killed, including the mother who was Indonesia's first known female suicide bomber, according to AFP.

The next day, members of another family, including an eight-year-old child, blew themselves up at a police station in the city, wounding 10.

Police have blamed the bombings on the Islamic State-inspired group Jemaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD).

Indonesian government has raised terrorism alarm to the highest level and allowed police to open fire to maintain security.

On Wednesday, four men were shot and killed as they staged an attack on a police headquarters that left one officer dead and two wounded, AFP cited Indonesian authorities.

The repeated attacks have put Indonesia on edge as the world's biggest Muslim majority country starts the holy fasting month of Ramadan from Thursday, it said.

Tags: Vietnam Indonesia Vietnamese in Indonesia Indonesia bombing attacks IS in Indonesia Indonesia terrorists
 
