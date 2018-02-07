VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam warns citizens away from Maldives amid political crisis

By Vu Hoang   February 7, 2018 | 10:14 am GMT+7
Vietnam warns citizens away from Maldives amid political crisis
Police stand guard on a main street during a protest in Male, Maldives on Monday. Photo by Reuters

The Maldives leader is in a power struggle with the country's top court and a state of emergency has been declared.

Vietnam’s foreign ministry has advised people against traveling to the Maldives after the country declared a 15-day emergency as it plunged deeper into political crisis.

The ministry said in a statement on Friday that Vietnamese travelers should avoid the Indian Ocean islands at least until the emergency status is lifted.

Vietnamese nationals who are on the Maldives now should avoid crowded places and closely follow updates from local authorities to stay safe.

The Vietnam embassy in Sri Lanka, which is also in charge of the Maldives, can be reached at +94.11.2696050.

The Maldives, best known as a luxury holiday destination, plunged into crisis last week after the Supreme Court quashed terrorism convictions against nine leading opposition figures including the exiled, first democratically elected president, Mohamed Nasheed.

Tensions followed when Abdulla Yameen, the current president, rejected the ruling and on Monday imposed a state of emergency before arresting two Supreme Court justices on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

In doing so, the government ignored calls from the United States and the international community to respect the court’s verdict.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Maldives political crisis emergency Vietnamese overseas Vietnam news
 
Read more
SE Asia ministers air concerns over Beijing's activities in disputed waters

SE Asia ministers air concerns over Beijing's activities in disputed waters

Vietnamese Facebooker sentenced to 14 years behind bars for igniting protest

Vietnamese Facebooker sentenced to 14 years behind bars for igniting protest

Vietnamese fishermen save American sailor stranded at sea for a month

Vietnamese fishermen save American sailor stranded at sea for a month

Illegal Vietnamese workers arrested in Thailand amid large-scale crackdown

Illegal Vietnamese workers arrested in Thailand amid large-scale crackdown

Vietnam dismisses former provincial Party chief for promoting son to senior position

Vietnam dismisses former provincial Party chief for promoting son to senior position

Police told to spend more time patrolling streets during Vietnam’s biggest holiday

Police told to spend more time patrolling streets during Vietnam’s biggest holiday

Majestic swans take to the waters of Hanoi's legendary 'Turtle Lake'

Majestic swans take to the waters of Hanoi's legendary 'Turtle Lake'

Chinese forces rescue trafficked Vietnamese brides in series of raids

Chinese forces rescue trafficked Vietnamese brides in series of raids

 
go to top