Vietnam warns citizens away from Maldives amid political crisis

Police stand guard on a main street during a protest in Male, Maldives on Monday. Photo by Reuters

Vietnam’s foreign ministry has advised people against traveling to the Maldives after the country declared a 15-day emergency as it plunged deeper into political crisis.

The ministry said in a statement on Friday that Vietnamese travelers should avoid the Indian Ocean islands at least until the emergency status is lifted.

Vietnamese nationals who are on the Maldives now should avoid crowded places and closely follow updates from local authorities to stay safe.

The Vietnam embassy in Sri Lanka, which is also in charge of the Maldives, can be reached at +94.11.2696050.

The Maldives, best known as a luxury holiday destination, plunged into crisis last week after the Supreme Court quashed terrorism convictions against nine leading opposition figures including the exiled, first democratically elected president, Mohamed Nasheed.

Tensions followed when Abdulla Yameen, the current president, rejected the ruling and on Monday imposed a state of emergency before arresting two Supreme Court justices on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

In doing so, the government ignored calls from the United States and the international community to respect the court’s verdict.