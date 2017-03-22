VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam wants US connections to prevent anti-gov't content on the internet

By Ngoc Tuyen   March 22, 2017 | 08:57 pm GMT+7

A spate of toxic Facebook and YouTube posts have prompted the information minister to ask the U.S. Ambassador to step in.

The Minister of Information and Communications has asked U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Ted Osius to encourage U.S. enterprises operating in Vietnam to build stronger connections with local authorities in a bid to prevent anti-government information on Facebook and Google.

At a meeting with Osius on Wednesday, Minister Truong Minh Tuan highlighted a case related to YouTube, in which more than 8,000 videos containing wrongful content and distorted historical facts about Vietnam were found.

These videos featured advertisements for several major Vietnamese brands.

The companies in question said they did not control where there ads appear and will cancel their contracts if YouTube does not deal with the situation.

Tuan said the Vietnamese government will not limit the operation of Google or YouTube, but will act on any negative content they publish.

Osius said he agreed with the suggestion, but urged Vietnam to make more efforts to prevent intellectual property violations on the internet.

Nearly 49 million people in Vietnam, or more than half of the country’s population, are online. A Nielsen survey released last September found that 92 percent of them watch online videos at least once a week, and 64 percent are daily viewers.

YouTube and Facebook account for two-thirds of the digital media market share in Vietnam, according to Nguyen Khoa Hong Thanh, operations director at digital marketing agency Isobar Vietnam.

Related news:

Google apologizes to ad clients for YouTube content fiasco

Vietnam tells firms to stop YouTube and Facebook ads

Tags: Vietnam internet YouTube
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top