Vietnam voices support for US efforts to denuclearize Korean Peninsula

Vietnam's Deputy Minister Pham Binh Minh (R) meets with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Hanoi on July 9, 2018. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy

Vietnam reaffirmed its support for the U.S. regarding its efforts to push denuclearization in North Korea at a meeting in Hanoi on Monday.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh said he highly regarded the efforts of all involved parties in the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Vietnam would support all constructive efforts through dialogues to achieve this goal, Minh said as he met with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Vietnam would continue to act as an active, responsible member of the international community in this process, his ministry said in a statement.

At the meeting, Pompeo said that the U.S. attaches great importance to the friendly and comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam and hopes that Vietnam would be a strong, independent, prosperous country that plays an increasingly important role in the region.

The U.S. also agreed to soon implement the dioxin decontamination project at Bien Hoa Airport, which served as an American air base outside Saigon during the Vietnam War, and increase assistance to Vietnam in overcoming war consequences.

Regarding regional issues, both sides expressed concerns at recent developments in the South China Sea, which Vietnam calls the East Sea, and reaffirmed support for disputes to be resolved peacefully in accordance with international laws, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The two leaders also called for a full implementation of the Declaration of Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea and the completion of a legally binding Code of Conduct of Parties in the waterways.

Minh and Pompeo agreed that the ASEAN's central role in resolving regional issues must be maintained and agreed to further develop the ASEAN-U.S. strategic partnership, which would constribute to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.