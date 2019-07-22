Vietnam ups participation at Russian International Army Games

Vietnamese soldiers practice sniping for Russia's International Army Games 2019 that will take place between August 3-17. Photo courtesy of Vietnam People's Army.

The Vietnam People's Army said Saturday it will send eight teams to compete in eight disciplines at the event, to be held on August 3-17.

The contingent will comprise tank crews, medical staff, food service specialists, emergency rescue personnel, armored vehicles crew, literary/art and dancing contestants, snipers, and chemical reconnaissance vehicles.

Last year, Vietnam competed for the first time at Russia's International Army Games in just three disciplines. The occasion was described as a learning experience and an opportunity for Vietnam to strengthen its defense relationship with other countries.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the contest this year is expected to draw 6,000 participants in 32 disciplines held in 10 different countries.

The eight disciplines that Vietnam will join will be hosted in Belarus, China, Russia and Uzbekistan.

The Vietnamese soldiers have had more time to prepare than last year and will also train in simulated conditions set to be as close to the real competition settings as possible.

They will also be informed of weather forecasts for the competition arenas so that they can train to adapt to the changes in a short time.

They will have to familiarize themselves with far more advanced military equipment used in the competition than what they use in Vietnam. They will also be given language training, especially in technical defense terms used in the four countries.

Results achieved by different crews at each stage of the games will be uploaded on the Russian Defense Ministry’s website every day.