VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam upholds five-year jail term for blogger on anti-state charges

By Reuters   January 17, 2018 | 03:25 pm GMT+7

The Vietnamese blogger was jailed for 'activities aimed at overthrowing the government.' 

A court in Vietnam upheld a five-year prison sentence on Monday for a blogger convicted of anti-state activities who violated the terms of his probation, state media said.

Blogger Nguyen Van Oai, 36, had been sentenced to four years in jail in 2013 for "activities aimed at overthrowing the government".

He was released in January 2017 after serving his term but arrested days later for violating the terms of his probation and resisting arrest.

The Supreme People's Court of Vietnam said on its website that Oai had insulted and beaten two security personnel who were monitoring his probation.

He was then sentenced to another five years in jail last September and a further four years on probation.

Following an appeal, Oai's jail term and probation were both upheld on Monday, the state newspaper Vietnamplus reported.

In November, a court upheld a 10-year jail sentence for another blogger, Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh, known as "Me Nam", or Mother Mushroom, who was jailed for publishing propaganda against the state.

Related News:
Tags: crackdown nguyen van oai jail
 
Read more
Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

 
go to top