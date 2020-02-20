VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam universities break into top 1,000 in global ranking

By Nguyen Quy   February 20, 2020 | 08:49 am GMT+7
Vietnam universities break into top 1,000 in global ranking
Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City seen from above. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

Tertiary education in Vietnam has achieved greater fame on the global academic map with two universities entering the world top 1,000 Quacquarelli Symonds ranking.

Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City placed in the 701-750 band while its sister in Hanoi entered the 801-1000 band of the 2020 rankings, compiled by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a British firm specializing in overseas education.

Last year, both schools reached the 801-1000 band.

The list analyzes academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio and international student ratio to rate 1,010 universities from 85 countries and territories around the world.

According to QS, Vietnam National University-HCMC hosts up to 61,905 students and 3,985 faculty staff. Its research output is assessed at ‘medium level.’

The Hanoi school is home to around 35,000 students and 2,600 academic staff, with its research output at 'high level’.

Vietnam National University-Hanoi ranked 147th while the HCMC school stood at 143rd in Asia.

In QS University World Ranking 2020, Massachusetts Institute of Technology topped the list, followed by Stanford and Harvard in the U.S.

Outstanding achievements on the international stage by Vietnamese students have helped lift the profile of domestic tertiary education, observers say.

Last September, the Vietnamese national universities were two of the first three Vietnamese institutions to enter Times Higher Education World University Rankings, a British provider of higher education data.

A month later, both became the first ever in Vietnam to be listed in Best Global Universities Rankings by U.S. News & World Report based on academic research and reputation.

Related News:
Tags: global education ranking Vietnam universities Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City academic reputation
 
Read more
Mekong Delta parched in aftermath of 2019 El Nino

Mekong Delta parched in aftermath of 2019 El Nino

Seven culprits in the dog box after canine theft

Seven culprits in the dog box after canine theft

Four caught smuggling 200 laptops from US

Four caught smuggling 200 laptops from US

Vietnamese-American in Saigon free of novel coronavirus

Vietnamese-American in Saigon free of novel coronavirus

Song and dance keeps coronavirus blues at bay

Song and dance keeps coronavirus blues at bay

2,500 Vietnamese workers go on strike to protest Chinese returning to work

2,500 Vietnamese workers go on strike to protest Chinese returning to work

Coronavirus fear delays Hue Festival

Coronavirus fear delays Hue Festival

Conservationists urge Vietnam to stamp out wildlife trade amid epidemic

Conservationists urge Vietnam to stamp out wildlife trade amid epidemic

 
go to top