Vietnam-U.S. announce new climate change partnership

The announcement stated that Vietnam and the U.S. will work together to implement the historic Paris Agreement signed on April 22, 2016, to combat climate change and to accelerate and intensify the actions and investments needed for a sustainable low carbon future.

Building the foundation for Vietnam to meet targets set forth in its Renewable Energy Development Strategy is also among the goals targeted by the joint relationship.

Both countries will work together to strengthen the resilience and reduce vulnerability to climate change in the Mekong Delta and Red River Delta through regional and bilateral cooperation, the statement said. In addition, they will support the protection of forests, biodiversity, greenhouse gas emission monitoring networks and coastal zone management.

Vietnam and the U.S. intend to contribute to regional and global efforts in the transition to a low emission economy by being active members and serving in leadership positions in the Low Emission Development Strategies (LEDS) Global Partnership and Asia LEDS Platform.

The announcement was made by Vietnam's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the U.S. Department of State.