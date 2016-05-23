VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam-U.S. announce new climate change partnership

By Vuong Anh   May 23, 2016 | 12:26 pm GMT+7

A joint statement on climate change between Vietnam and the U.S. was issued today, laying out a framework for both countries to tackle global warming.

The announcement stated that Vietnam and the U.S. will work together to implement the historic Paris Agreement signed on April 22, 2016, to combat climate change and to accelerate and intensify the actions and investments needed for a sustainable low carbon future.

Building the foundation for Vietnam to meet targets set forth in its Renewable Energy Development Strategy is also among the goals targeted by the joint relationship.

Both countries will work together to strengthen the resilience and reduce vulnerability to climate change in the Mekong Delta and Red River Delta through regional and bilateral cooperation, the statement said. In addition, they will support the protection of forests, biodiversity, greenhouse gas emission monitoring networks and coastal zone management.

Vietnam and the U.S. intend to contribute to regional and global efforts in the transition to a low emission economy by being active members and serving in leadership positions in the Low Emission Development Strategies (LEDS) Global Partnership and Asia LEDS Platform.

The announcement was made by Vietnam's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the U.S. Department of State.

Tags: climate change US-Vietnam partnership
Read more
Ho Chi Minh City to close streets for Obama

Ho Chi Minh City to close streets for Obama

Obama said TPP to prompt

Obama said TPP to prompt "serious labor reform" in Vietnam

U.S.

U.S. "fully lifts" Vietnam lethal arms ban

Obama visits Ho Chi Minh's Stilt House

Obama visits Ho Chi Minh's Stilt House

Obama's agenda in Vietnam

Obama's agenda in Vietnam

Vietnam and the U.S. sign multiple agreements

Vietnam and the U.S. sign multiple agreements

Obama welcomed at Presidential Palace

Obama welcomed at Presidential Palace

Obama to visit Ho Chi Minh's Stilt House today

Obama to visit Ho Chi Minh's Stilt House today

 
go to top