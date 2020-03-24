Vietnam turns abandoned shop on Cambodia border into quarantine

|
Closed for five years, the Moc Bai duty-free shop in Ben Cau Commune is close to the Moc Bai international border gate between the two countries. It can accommodate 500 people.
For the last four days authorities have been cleaning the place, fixing the electrical system and installing fans to prepare for the quarantine.
The dining area of the supermarket has been cleaned and lined with portable cots.
A worker vacuums the floor.
Nguyen Van To, one of the cleaning staff, said, "The market was abandoned for a long time, and so it took us days to make it clean."
500 cots have been placed inside.
What used to be the clothing section is used to store drinking water.
Authorities have cordoned off the area to keep trespassers out.
Since Sunday foreign nationals have not been allowed to enter Vietnam through the border gate. Vietnamese nationals have to make a health declaration and are quarantined.
Border guards are on watch for people crossing from both countries. The Ministry of Health has confirmed the first two Covid-19 cases in Tay Ninh Province.