Vietnam turns abandoned shop on Cambodia border into quarantine

Since Sunday foreign nationals have not been allowed to enter Vietnam through the border gate. Vietnamese nationals have to make a health declaration and are quarantined.

Cambodia too closed off its borders to outsiders on March 20.

As of Monday afternoon Vietnam and Cambodia had confirmed 121 and 86 cases of infection. No deaths have been reported.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Van Dung, deputy chief of commissar of the Tay Ninh Border Guard, said: "Prior to the epidemic, an average of 5,000 Vietnamese and Cambodia crossed the international border every day. Since the outbreak began, border guards at Moc Bai have placed 1,000 people in quarantine."