VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam to repatriate citizens from US Thursday

By Anh Ngoc   May 6, 2020 | 03:06 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to repatriate citizens from US Thursday
People watch flight information on display at Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCMC, January 18, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

Vietnamese citizens are set to be repatriated Thursday from the U.S., the world’s Covid-19 epicenter, after a brief delay.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Vietnamese Embassy in the U.S. have been working with related agencies to assist Vietnam Airlines in bringing Vietnamese citizens home as soon as possible, the ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

Vietnam Airlines, which has completed all required procedures by the U.S., has scheduled the flight to depart Thursday from San Francisco.

The flight was originally set to take off on May 2, but was postponed because the airline had not fulfilled all licensing procedures under local laws, the embassy said.

The ministry advised Vietnamese citizens to adhere to Covid-19 prevention measures in the U.S. and take guidance from the Vietnamese government’s representatives in the country.

The U.S. is currently worst hit by the Covid-19 pandemic with more than 1.2 million cases and nearly 71,000 deaths.

Vietnam has recently coordinated with a number of countries such as the U.K., Italy, Japan, Singapore and Canada to repatriate its citizens after commercial flights were suspended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Vietnam decides on lung transplant for British Covid-19 patient

Vietnam decides on lung transplant for British Covid-19 patient

Vietnam flies home 345 people from Russia

Vietnam flies home 345 people from Russia

Vietnam clear of Covid-19 community infections for 27 days

Vietnam clear of Covid-19 community infections for 27 days

See more
Tags: Vietnam repatriation flight overseas Vietnamese Vietnam Covid-19
 
Read more
Israeli company uncovers cyberattack on Vietnam, neighbors by China-linked group​

Israeli company uncovers cyberattack on Vietnam, neighbors by China-linked group​

German firm circulates internal document with infamous nine-dash line

German firm circulates internal document with infamous nine-dash line

Vietnam decides on lung transplant for British Covid-19 patient

Vietnam decides on lung transplant for British Covid-19 patient

Asian black bears freed after 20 years in captivity

Asian black bears freed after 20 years in captivity

Chinese man gets death for killing Vietnamese mother-in-law

Chinese man gets death for killing Vietnamese mother-in-law

Vietnam flies home 345 people from Russia

Vietnam flies home 345 people from Russia

Vietnam clear of Covid-19 community infections for 27 days

Vietnam clear of Covid-19 community infections for 27 days

Covid-19 patient returns from the dead in Hanoi

Covid-19 patient returns from the dead in Hanoi

 
go to top