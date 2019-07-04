VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam to protect rights of fishermen on trial in Malaysia for illegal fishing

By Khanh Lynh   July 4, 2019 | 10:24 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to protect rights of fishermen on trial in Malaysia for illegal fishing
A Vietnamese fishing boat sails next to a Vietnam Coast Guard ship. Photo by AFP/Le Quang Nhat.

Vietnam has pledged to take measures to protect the rights and interests of Vietnamese fishermen arrested in Malaysia for illegal fishing.

Malaysia will put 21 fishermen from the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang, who were arrested on June 21, on trial on Friday, Vietnamese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said on Thursday.

"The Vietnamese embassy will closely work with Vietnamese and Malaysian agencies to deal with the incident, actively taking necessary measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of the Vietnamese fishermen," Hang said.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia said 20 other Vietnamese fishing boats and their crew are being held by Malaysian authorities for tresspassing its waters. They were detained in early May.

Vietnam has asked Malaysia to provide the list of the fishermen so that it can take due steps to assist them.

The Vietnamese embassy will cooperate with the authorities in Vietnam to complete the procedures to bring the fishermen back home when they are deported, Hang said.

Despite its 3,260 km (2,025 miles) coastline, Vietnam is running out of near-shore seafood resources, and some fishermen who have sailed into other countries’ waters also said they face threats from Chinese trawlers that are illegally anchored in Vietnamese waters.

Malaysian news reports said their authorities detained 25 Vietnamese vessels and 123 crew members for allegedly fishing illegally in their country’s waters in a major crackdown between May 2-16.

Incidents of Vietnamese fishing vessels caught trepassing foreign waters prompted the European Commission (EC) to apply a "yellow card" warning on seafood from Vietnam in October 2017, making all Vietnamese fisheries exports subject to intense scrutiny.

Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung recently ordered all major forces from agriculture to finance, police and national defense to take strict measures to prevent Vietnamese from illegally fishing in waters outside their territory to avoid an extension of the EC barrier.

Related News:
Tags: Malaysia Vietnamese fishermen illegal fishing fishing boats Vietnam foreign ministry
 
Read more
Four drug dealers sentenced to death in HCMC

Four drug dealers sentenced to death in HCMC

Vietnam says keeping close watch on China's missile tests

Vietnam says keeping close watch on China's missile tests

Downpours from storm Mun paralyzes Hanoi traffic

Downpours from storm Mun paralyzes Hanoi traffic

Lao drug mules caught with meth, heroin near borders

Lao drug mules caught with meth, heroin near borders

Vietnamese woman trafficked to China returns home after 22 years

Vietnamese woman trafficked to China returns home after 22 years

Two killed in bridge collapse as storm Mun slams into Vietnam

Two killed in bridge collapse as storm Mun slams into Vietnam

Runway extension recommended for Con Dao airport

Runway extension recommended for Con Dao airport

 
go to top