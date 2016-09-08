Vietnam to open National Space Museum in 2017

Vietnam’s National Space Museum will open to the public next year, the government’s online news portal has reported.

The museum, part of the country’s first-ever space center, will cost approximately VND200 billion ($9 million), according to the National Satellite Center.

The total cost includes design, site infrastructure, construction and launch.

It remains unclear whether the government will fund the project.

The museum will display artifacts in a hangar-like setting with free-standing exhibits to encourage visitors to explore the artifacts.

Visitors will also be able to discover space through interactive stands and observatory equipment while chatting with scientists, local media reported.

The museum complex will cover 3,500 square meters and open to the public late next year.

