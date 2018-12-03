Vietnam to open first direct flights to Israel

National carrier Vietnam Airlines plans to launch two flights weekly between Hanoi and Israel’s coastal Tel Aviv City and test its economical viability.

Vietnam Airlines CEO Thanh Tri Duong had visited Israel in early November to discuss the flights’ inauguration and sign a code-sharing agreement with Israel’s flag carrier El Al Israel Airlines Ltd, said Walla, a Tel Aviv-based web portal.

Nadav Eshcar, Israel’s ambassador to Vietnam, was cited as saying that his embassy had been contacted by Vietnam Airlines representatives regarding takeoff and landing time slots allowed by Israel’s Civil Aviation Authority.

Founded in 1956, Vietnam Airlines operates 93 planes, including the new top-end Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and the long-haul Airbus 350-900.

Vietnam's aviation industry has experienced rapid growth in recent years. The country served more than 53 million air passengers in the first half of this year, up 14 percent from a year ago.