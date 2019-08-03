VnExpress International
Vietnam to host primary school math and science Olympiad

By Duong Tam   August 3, 2019 | 09:02 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese students at IMSO 2016 in Indonesia. Photo courtesy of IMSO Vietnam.

The International Mathematics and Science Olympiad (IMSO) for Primary Schools will be held November 26-December 1, 2019 in Hanoi.

Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung Friday ordered the municipal Department of Education and Training and other agencies to prepare for the upcoming 16th IMSO for primary schools.

International students will compete in Group A and Vietnamese students will compete in Group B of the contest.

Each country can nominate up to 12 students. About 1,000 domestic and international students are expected to participate in the contest.

At the IMSO 2018 in China, Vietnamese students won 23 medals in total, eight of them gold.

Vietnam has been participating in IMSO since 2015 and has won 21 gold and 80 other medals so far.

The IMSO for primary schools is an annual math and science competion in English that is held alternatively by ministries of education of countries across the world for students under 13.

