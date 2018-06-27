VnExpress International
Vietnam to host first UN peacekeeping course in Southeast Asia

By Dang Khoa   June 27, 2018 | 04:37 pm GMT+7
A Vietnamese officer (C) works as a U.N. peacekeeper in Africa. Photo acquired by VnExpress

Cambodia, Indonesia and Thailand also included as sites for the U.N.’s peacekeeping training course in the region.

Vietnam has been selected as the first destination for the United Nations Peacekeeping training course in the Southeast Asian region.

The United Nations announced the decision after making an evaluation that facilities in the country meet international standards.

The Vietnam News Agency reported that the first training would be held at the end of this year.

Representatives of Cambodia, Indonesia and Thailand, who were also selected as training sites, congratulated Vietnam for being the first in the region to host the program, the report said.

Vietnam has widened its presence in the U.N. Peacekeeping Forces to fill in more positions and attend more operations in Africa. Currently, 20 Vietnamese officers are participating in U.N. peacekeeping operations in Central African and South Sudan.

A Vietnamese UN soldier teaches peace
 
 

