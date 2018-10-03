Vietnam to host first bike race through three countries

The annual Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Bike Race will go international for the first time by including Laos and Cambodia on its routes.

The race will last 12 days, from December 10 to 22.

Tentatively, it will have 12 stages with a total length of 1,750 kilometers (1,080 miles). It will start from Ho Chi Minh City and proceed around 150 kilometers (93 miles) north to the Hoa Lu border checkpoint in Binh Phuoc Province, and then go through Kratie and Stung Treng in Cambodia. Racers will then cover three provinces in Laos: Champasak, Sekong and Attapeu.

From Attapeu province, racers will ride back to Pleiku in Vietnam's Central Highlands; then continue with more stages, going past Buon Me Thuot, Nha Trang and Da Lat to return to Ho Chi Minh City.

This year, the race is being hosted by HCMC broadcaster VOH.

Strong teams from Laos and Cambodia will take part in the race, along with Vietnamese competitors, organizers said.

Vietnam has earlier hosted two bike races that covered two countries. The first one was in 2006, which included Laos, and the second was in 2007, when it covered Cambodia.