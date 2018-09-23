VnExpress International
Vietnam to hold two-day state funeral in tribute to President Tran Dai Quang

By Viet Tuan   September 23, 2018 | 06:13 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's late President Tran Dai Quang is seen at an event in Hanoi in March 2018. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy

Vietnam has announced to hold a state funeral for President Tran Dai Quang, who passed away Friday, on September 26 and 27.

President Quang died, aged 62, at the 108 Military Hospital in Hanoi on Friday morning, after fighting a serious illness for more than a year.

"His passing is a great loss to the Party, the government and the people," said a statement released by the country's top Party and government leaders on Sunday afternoon.

It said that during the two-day funeral, governmental offices and public places will fly the national flag at half-mast, and no public entertainment events will be held.

Quang will lie in state at the National Funeral Home at 5 Tran Thanh Tong Street, Hanoi, where mourners can pay their respects from 7 a.m. Wednesday, September 26.

A memorial ceremony will be held at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday and he will be buried at Kim Son District Cemetery in his hometown Ninh Binh Province at 3:30 p.m. the same day.

All services will be aired live on national television.

Similar ceremonies will be held at the same time at the Independence Palace in Ho Chi Minh City and Kim Son District People's Committee.

Cuba is also holding a state-funeral to mourn President Quang and rich tributes have poured in from leaders all over the world.

