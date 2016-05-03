VnExpress International
Vietnam to help East Sea soldiers, workers register their votes

By Toan Dao   May 3, 2016 | 11:48 am GMT+7
Photo by Ba Ria Vung Tau Newspaper


The Vietnam People’s Navy dispatched two vessels on May 2 from the southern province of Ba Ria Vung Tau to give members of the armed forces, oil rig workers and fishermen in the East Sea the chance to cast their votes for National Assembly and People’s Council deputies ahead of the main elections, the government portal reported on May 2.

They will organize early elections at 47 locations from the waters off the coast of the central province of Binh Thuan to the southernmost province of Ca Mau. The ships are set to arrive back to the mainland on May 20, two days before the country holds its main elections for the 2016 – 2021 tenure, the statement said.
The votes will be counted at the same time with those cast on May 22 after the official voting finishes. If the two ships are unable to make it back by May 22 due to adverse weather conditions, they will be allowed to count the votes at sea and report the results by telephone.

Tags: East Sea national assembly election Vietnam Navy
 
