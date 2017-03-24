VnExpress International
Vietnam to have four-day break in late April

By Hoang Phuong   March 24, 2017 | 11:47 am GMT+7

Businesses, offices and schools will be closed from April 29 to May 2.

Vietnam’s government offices and state-run businesses, including stock exchanges, will close for a four-day holiday to mark the Reunification Day (April 30) and Labor Day (May 1), said the labor ministry.

The ministry has announced the official break from Saturday, April 29 until Tuesday, May 2. The extra Tuesday break is given as the Reunification Day falls on Sunday.

Schools and most private companies usually take the same break.

Vietnamese will also have a one-day break for the Hung Kings festival on Thursday, April 6, which commemorates the country’s lendendary founding fathers.

Later this year a three-day weekend is scheduled to mark the Independence Day September 2, which falls on Saturday. All together, the country will have 21 holidays this year.

Vietnam's public holiday dates for 2017 including the long Lunar New Year break in late January.
