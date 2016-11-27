VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam to free prisoners under amnesty before Tet

By VnExpress   November 27, 2016 | 08:14 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to free prisoners under amnesty before Tet
Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh (standing) at the meeting of the Central Council for Amnesty Consultancy on November 27, 2016. Photo by Vietnam Government Portal

4,000 inmates will be freed before the country's biggest holiday.

Vietnam's government plans to free 4,000 prisoners as part of an amnesty before the Lunar New Year holiday, locally known as Tet.

The Central Council for Amnesty Consultancy chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh held a conference to review the list on Sunday.

The panel will process the files of 4,000 inmates eligible for amnesty and submit them to President Tran Dai Quang for approval.

Those approved by the president will be released before the Tet holiday, which will last for seven days from January 26 to February 1 next year.

The amnesty reflects the humanitarian nature of the Vietnamese people and aims to encourage inmates to reform, the government said in a statement on Sunday.

Tet is the biggest holiday in Vietnam. The upcoming Year of the Rooster will begin on January 28.

Vietnam has freed 81,795 prisoners under amnesty since 2009.

Six months after the latest amnesty in 2015, only 83 ex-prisoners or 0.44 percent out of the total 18,500 committed crimes after they were released.

Related news:

Vietnam's labor ministry asks companies to disclose Tet holiday bonus payouts

Vietnam all set for long holidays in 2017

Tags: prisoners release Tet
 
Read more
Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

 
go to top