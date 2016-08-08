Vietnam to export nuclear equipment

The Kori nuclear power plant in Busan, southeast of Seoul. Photo by Reuters

Vietnam is to begin manufacturing and exporting equipment for nuclear power plants following a contract signed with South Korean industrial group Doosan.

The contract involves fabricating and supplying four storage tanks for reactors at the 1,400 megawatt Shin-Kori nuclear project in Busan. The fabrication will take place at Doosan Vina’s facility in the central Vietnamese province of Quang Ngai.

Yeon In Jung, general director of Doosan Vina, said in a statement that this agreement marks a historical moment because it will be the first time nuclear power equipment will be made in Vietnam with Vietnamese technicians involved in the production.

He said to get license to produce the equipment, the company had to satisfy strict requirements of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), which specializes in examining and certificating companies who want to produce nuclear power equipment.

Doosan Vina, with nearly 2,500 employees. is located in a hi-tech industrial complex in the Dung Quat Economic Zone in Quang Ngai. The company was founded in 2007 based on Doosan Heavy Industries Group's globalization strategy with total investment of US$300 million.

The company supplies mega infrastructure products for thermal power plants, desalination plants, cranes and chemical processing equipment.

Vietnam is currently working towards its first nuclear power plant in the central province of Ninh Thuan, which is likely to begin commercial operations in 2027 or 2028, about six years behind schedule.

The delay is mainly due to the Vietnamese erring on the side of caution with regard to seismic and geological risks following the Fukushima disaster in Japan in 2011.

