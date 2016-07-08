VnExpress International
Vietnam to connect 2,000km expressway by 2020

By Dam Tuan   July 8, 2016 | 06:31 pm GMT+7

Investors are needed to fund the $10 billion North-South route. 

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung underlined on July 7 that the North-South highway needs to be completed by 2020, the transport ministry's portal reported yesterday.

Dung said the expressway will play a fundamental role in the country's development, and will enhance competitiveness.

In recent years, the government has pushed for greater investment in transport infrastructure in an effort to boost growth and improve living standards. However, Dung added that transport infrastructure still has its shortcomings and has yet to meet industrialization and modernization standards, lagging behind some ASEAN countries.

Minister of Transport Truong Quang Nghia said that the North-South national expressway needs VND236 trillion ($10.6 billion) with private investors as majority contributors. 

