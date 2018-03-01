Vietnam to check key leaders’ health every six months

(From R) Vietnam's top leaders: National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Party Chief Nguyen Phu Trong and President Tran Dai Quang in a file photo by AFP

Vietnam has announced plans that will require top-ranking officials to undergo health checks every six months, a move aimed to keep its government physically healthy.

The decision will apply to key government leaders including the Communist Party Secretary, the president, the prime minister and the chair of the legislative National Assembly.

Their deputies, Party leaders of cities and provinces, and top military officers will also be subject to health examinations.

Officials with medical conditions will be monitored by a special Party unit, according to the plan revealed by the Politburo, the Party’s decision-making unit, on Thursday.

Their results will play a key factor in deciding if officials should continue serving in office. Candidates for key government positions will also have to go through the protocol, it said.

Under the new system, top government officials will only be allowed to travel overseas for medical reasons if approved to do so by the special Party unit.

The Pulitburo also advised officials to adopt healthy lifestyles with regular exercise, and limit the consumption of alcoholic drinks.