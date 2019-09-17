VnExpress International
Vietnam to build conservation areas for endangered turtles

By Viet Tuan   September 17, 2019 | 07:33 am GMT+7
A Yangtze giant softshell turtle (Rafetus swinhoei). Photo courtesy of the Asian Turtle Program.

Three conservation areas and two turtle rescue centers for endangered species will be built under a program recently approved by the government.

The three conservation areas will be in Binh Son District in the central Quang Ngai Province, Son Tay Town in Hanoi and Dong Hoa and Tay Hoa Districts in the central province of Phu Yen.

They will protect the Vietnamese pond turtle, the Yangtze giant softshell turtle and Asian box turtles.

The first two species and several box turtles are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, with their existence threatened by trade as exotic pets, hunting for food and habitat loss.

They are legally protected in Vietnam.

The two rescue centers for marine turtles will be built in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau and the central province of Khanh Hoa.

The program, which seeks to conserve endangered turtle and tortoise species, will also create policies to better combat their illegal sale on social media.

