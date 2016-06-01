Vietnam to borrow $100 million from World Bank to improve teacher training

The funding will be allocated to a number of institutions from 2016 to 2021. Management officials from the institutions and the ministry will also benefit from the project.

Vietnamese students in class. Photo by VnExpress/Lan Ha

Details of the project, such as funding allocation and selected institutions, will be announced by the Ministry of Eduction and Training.

At present, 63 out of 64 provinces in Vietnam have at least one university or college that provides teacher training programs. Bui Van Quan, principal of the Hanoi Metropolitan University, said earlier this month the level of training does not live up to public expectations, and both the facilities and human resources at many universities are poor.