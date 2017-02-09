Vietnam to auction Boeing aircraft abandoned at Hanoi airport

The aircraft is in very bad conditions at Noi Bai Airport. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Hoa

Vietnam’s government has approved a plan to auction a Boeing aircraft which has sat abandoned at Noi Bai Airport for nearly 10 years.

The government office has established state ownership of the aircraft and ordered the transport ministry to carry out the auction with the proceeds going into the state budget.

If the process costs more than the final offer, the government will cover the loss, it said in a statement.

The Air Dream plane belonging to Royal Khmer Airlines has been at Noi Bai International Airport since May 2007 when it had a technical issue before a flight back to Siem Reap.

Vietnam aviation authorities said they had asked the Cambodian airline to move the plane on numerous occassions but their requests had been ignored.

Cambodian aviation authorities have since revoked the aircraft’s Cambodian registration and asked Vietnam to deal with the plane as it pleases.

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam said the plane is in a very bad condition and its stay at the airport has already cost more than VND10 billion ($440,000).

Related news:

> Military aircraft crash kills 1 in central Vietnam: official

> Vietnam sends military aircraft to Spratly Island to rescue worker