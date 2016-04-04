VnExpress International
Vietnam to appoint new prime minister this week

By , Vo Hai, Toan Dao   April 4, 2016 | 03:04 pm GMT+7
Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung and Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the National Assembly. Photo: Giang Huy.

The National Assembly is expected to allow Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung to step down on April 6 and approve his successor the following day.

Newly elected State President Tran Dai Quang is scheduled to nominate a new prime minister on Wednesday after Prime Minister Dung steps down, and the NA will issue a decision on the appointment the following day. The new prime minister will take the oath of office at an inauguration ceremony on Thursday.

The Party Central Committee, during the 12th National Congress held in January, recommended Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for the position of prime minister. Phuc was born in the central province of Quang Nam in 1954.

