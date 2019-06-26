Vietnam takes over presidency of UN disarmament body

Ambassador and Head of the Vietnamese delegation in Geneva Duong Chi Dung chaired Vietnam's first official plenary session at the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, Switzerland, June 25, 2019. Photo courtesy of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ambassador to the U.N. Duong Chi Dung said his country was honored to take over the position and emphasized the importance of cooperation to address the challenges to international peace and security.

With its experience, Vietnam hopes to contribute to maintaining global peace and security, he said. The country had been president in 2009.

Member countries said they support Vietnam's efforts and initiatives and are willing to cooperate to conduct the Conference of Disarmament's (CD) affairs.

Vietnam became a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council this month and will chair the Association of Southeast Asian nations (ASEAN) in 2020.

Speaking at the U.N., ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi reaffirmed the bloc’s commitment to disarmament and preventing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. On behalf of the European Union, Romania said the bloc would support ASEAN in its central role in maintaining regional peace and security and preventing conflicts.

The CD presidency is assumed by members on a rotating basis for a period of four weeks. Vietnam will be president from June 24 to 28 and July 29 to August 18. The body consists of 65 members, but also invites other U.N. member states to partake in its work.

It is the single multilateral disarmament negotiating forum and deals with issues like the nuclear arms race, nuclear war, arms race in outer space, and transparency in armaments.