VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam tags 110 new Covid-19 suspects in one day

By Thuy An   March 10, 2020 | 04:19 pm GMT+7
Vietnam tags 110 new Covid-19 suspects in one day
Doctors take samples from a man for Covid-19 tests during a drill at Cu Chi field hospital in HCMC, March 4, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

Vietnam has 210 people tagged on suspicion of contracting the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday morning, up 110 from the day before.

The number of new suspects since early March has ranged from 70 to 100 cases a day. A suspected person shows symptoms of cough, fever or shortness of breath, and has a history of travel from or through epidemic-stricken areas or has had come into close contact with an infected patient. Suspected persons are subject to compulsory isolation in hospitals specialized in treating Covid-19.

As of Tuesday, the country had 20,075 people placed under medical monitoring, either at home, military camps or certain general hospitals, up nearly 2,000 against the previous day.

Most of these people are in the major cities of Hanoi, HCMC, Da Nang and Can Tho.

Vietnam had gone 22 days without any new infection until 26-year-old Nguyen Hong Nhung was confirmed positive last Friday, making her Hanoi’s first Covid-19 patient and the country's 17th. Vietnam has since recorded 16 new infection cases, all but one related to Nhung.

Nhung had flown to Hanoi from London on Vietnam Airlines flight VN54, in the business class, on March 2. There were 201 passengers on the flight, including 21 in the business class.

12 people on the same flight, 11 of them foreigners, have tested Covid-19 positive.

Nhung's personal chauffeur and an aunt have also been infected.

A 24-year-old Vietnamese woman who'd met Nhung at a party in London is infected with the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry confirmed Tuesday, after she arrived in Vietnam on a private jet.

The Covid-19 outbreak has thus far spread to 115 countries and territories around the world, killing over 4,000.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

British tourist in Hoi An is Vietnam's 33rd Covid-19 patient

British tourist in Hoi An is Vietnam's 33rd Covid-19 patient

Malware found disguised as Vietnam government statement on Covid-19

Malware found disguised as Vietnam government statement on Covid-19

Vietnamese London resident is 32nd Covid-19 patient

Vietnamese London resident is 32nd Covid-19 patient

See more
Tags: Covid-19 novel coronavirus Vietnam infection cases Hanoi London Nguyen Hong Nhung
 
Read more
British tourist in Hoi An is Vietnam's 33rd Covid-19 patient

British tourist in Hoi An is Vietnam's 33rd Covid-19 patient

Malware found disguised as Vietnam government statement on Covid-19

Malware found disguised as Vietnam government statement on Covid-19

Vietnamese London resident is 32nd Covid-19 patient

Vietnamese London resident is 32nd Covid-19 patient

Indonesian woman sentenced to death in Vietnam for trafficking meth

Indonesian woman sentenced to death in Vietnam for trafficking meth

High rate of urban Vietnamese see gender equality in society: survey

High rate of urban Vietnamese see gender equality in society: survey

Singaporean school curriculum to include Vietnamese from next year

Singaporean school curriculum to include Vietnamese from next year

How some Hanoians live after life turns topsy-turvy

How some Hanoians live after life turns topsy-turvy

Vietnamese man cheats, sending staff to be quarantined in his stead

Vietnamese man cheats, sending staff to be quarantined in his stead

 
go to top