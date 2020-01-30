VnExpress International
Vietnam suspends visas for visitors from coronavirus-hit areas

By Ba Do   January 30, 2020 | 03:47 pm GMT+7
Visitors are stopped for temperature check at Cam Ranh Airport in Khanh Hoa Province, central Vietnam, January 13, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Ngoc.

Residents from coronavirus-hit areas face visa restrictions as Vietnam aims to stamp out the viral outbreak.

The Ministry of Public Security, which issued the request Wednesday, said the nCoV viral outbreak is significantly complicated by the fact that Vietnam shares a vast border with China, where the disease first broke out last December.

Outbreaks have so far affected 30 out of 31 direct jurisdictions across China, including the epidemic epicenter, Wuhan, and major cities Beijing and Shanghai.

The ministry required strict entry and exit control at all border gates, from land to air and sea, and including both people and goods.

It specifically prohibited the import and transportation of wild animals to Vietnam and required strict medical quarantine.

Also on Wednesday, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam suspended all flights to and from coronavirus-hit areas in China.

The virus has spread from mainland China to Hong Kong, Macao, Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Japan, Australia, the U.S., South Korea, France, Germany, Canada, Vietnam, UAE, Nepal, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Tibet, India and the Philippines.

Chinese authorities said 170 people had died of the disease as of Thursday morning. The number of confirmed infections has topped 7,700.

No Vietnamese has contracted the virus yet, with the two confirmed victims being Chinese nationals.

The government has deployed various measures to combat the virus, including keeping out tourists from China’s epidemic-hit areas and quarantining Chinese workers returning to Vietnam after Tet.

New coronavirus fears have prompted Vietnam's top destinations Da Nang, Khanh Hoa and Lao Cai to turn their backs on Chinese visitors, a mainstay for all.

As of Wednesday Vietnam reported 97 suspected cases with signs of fever and coughing, all from affected areas. Of these, 32 are in quarantine pending test results.

