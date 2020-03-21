Vietnam suspends visa waivers for Belarus, Russia, Japan nationals

Certificates of visa exemptions granted to Belarusians, Russians and Japanese of Vietnamese origin, and their family members would also be rescinded, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Diplomatic and official passport holders are exempt, it said.

The citizens of the three countries must follow medical protocol on arriving in Vietnam, it added.

Vietnam has already suspended visa-free entry for citizens of several countries and territories, including Italy, South Korea, Denmark, and France.

It has also banned entry for those coming from the U.K. and the Schengen area or visiting them in the previous 14 days.

Starting Saturday, all foreign arrivals to Vietnam are subject to quarantine for two weeks on entry.

But the restrictions are not aimed at discriminating against foreign nationals, either before or after entering Vietnam, foreign ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said Friday.

The country has stopped issuing visas to all foreigners with a few exceptions since Wednesday.

Vietnam has recorded 91 Covid-19 cases so far, of whom 17 have been cured and discharged. Of the 74 active cases, 23 are foreigners.

The pandemic has spread to 185 countries and territories, claiming nearly 11,400 lives, most in Italy (4,032), followed by China (3,255).