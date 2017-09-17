VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam suspends use of European blood protein amid warnings of deadly brain disease

By Nam Phuong, Phuong Trang   September 17, 2017 | 11:00 pm GMT+7

Experts from Italy and Hungary say the product may carry Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease, a fatal brain disorder.

Vietnam’s health ministry has suspended the trade and use of three batches of a human blood protein product after European experts said it may carry a fatal brain disease.

The trade committee under the Delegation of European Union to Vietnam, the Italian Medicines Agency and Hungary’s National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition have all warned about the transmission risks of Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease, a fatal brain disorder, from three batches of Albumin (Human) 20 percent, a product made from a protein in human blood plasma to treat diseases connected to blood and cardiovascular conditions.

Kedrion Spa in Italy and Human BioPlazma Kft. in Hungary produced the batches, which were imported into Vietnam by the Saigon-based Binh Viet Duc Company and distributed by the Central Pharmaceutical CPC1. JSC. in the city.

Experts are conducting further tests, and there have been no reports of problems among patients the product has been administered to in Vietnam.

Creutzfeldt – Jakob, better known  as CJD, is caused by a protein known as a prion. Infectious prions are misfolded proteins that can cause normally folded proteins to become misfolded. Symptoms include memory problems and behavioral changes in the early stages, before leading to dementia, blindness, weakness and coma. Most people die within one year of diagnosis.

The disease is inherited or spread through exposure to brain or spinal tissue from an infected person. Transmission through blood transfusions appears to be rare, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam healthcare medicine diseases
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top