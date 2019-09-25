Vietnam supports emergency declaration to save the world

"Vietnam is making great efforts to join hands with the world in achieving a transformation towards a green and circular economic model where we will never exchange the environment for economic development, which can affect sustainable development.

"We will always give crucial importance to climate change adaptation, resources management, environmental protection in our resolutions and policies," he said in a video played at the Leaders for Nature and People Event hosted Monday by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in New York.

In the video, which includes messages from several heads of states, members of royal families, business leaders and influential individuals, Phuc stressed that the world is facing many challenges and crises with the environment and climate change, with more and more countries demanding urgent and drastic actions.

According to the WWF, the Earth is currently in crisis as wildlife populations have declined by about 60 percent since 1970, while human impacts and overexploitation of natural resources continues to increase exponentially. As a result, the world is suffering consequences like an increase in floods, wildfires and extreme weather events. "If we don't take urgent action, these consequences will only worsen," a WWF statement asserted.

Monday's high-profile event therefore aimed to discuss emergency environmental issues and to call for the development of an Emergency Declaration for Nature and People at the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) next year. The declaration is planned to be signed by heads of state in September 2020.

"As a reliable and responsible member of the international community, Vietnam seeks to join hands with the international community and other stakeholders to call upon the U.N. for the development of a Declaration for a New Deal for Nature and People emphasizing the building of a harmonious relationship between economic development and environmental protection, as well as between nature and people," Phuc said.

Vietnam is one of the countries most affected by climate change as a result of unsustainable exploitation of natural resources. Its impacts are becoming increasingly evident as forest fires, floods, droughts and extreme weather events take a huge toll on the country and its people.