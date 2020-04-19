Vietnam stays Covid-19 clear for 84 hours

Of these, 65 cases are active and the rest have been discharged. Among the active cases, 20 have tested negative at least once.

Hanoi is treating the largest number of active patients at 29, followed by the northern province of Ninh Binh with ten and HCMC with five.

The latest Covid-19 case, confirmed Thursday morning, is a 16-year-old Hmong girl from the mountainous province of Ha Giang that borders China, where her three brothers work as freelancers.

The latest patients to be discharged are two Vietnamese students who returned to Vietnam from the U.K. last month. They were discharged from the Bac Lieu General Hospital in the eponymous Mekong Delta province Sunday.

However, one Covid-19 patient in Hanoi has tested positive after being discharged from the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases on April 14, Nguyen Khac Hien, director of the Hanoi Center for Disease Control (CDC), said Sunday.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 210 countries and territories, with more than 161,000 deaths reported so far.