VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam stays clear of new Covid-19 cases for four days straight

By Le Nga   April 20, 2020 | 06:47 am GMT+7
Vietnam stays clear of new Covid-19 cases for four days straight
A doctor imports data on Covid-19 test samples inside a laboratory at the Preventive Health Center of Nghe An Province in central Vietnam, April 17, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Hai.

Vietnam recorded no new Covid-19 patient on Monday morning, marking the fourth day in a row that the country keeps its infection tally unchanged.

Of the 268 patients recorded so far, the number of active patients have been brought down to 66 after 202 have been discharged from hospitals. The active cases went up from 65 on Sunday as a woman in Hanoi tested positive again three days after she was discharged from hospital.

She is "Patient 188," 44, from the capital city’s Chuong My District and an employee of the Truong Sinh Company, which provides food and logistic services for several hospitals in Hanoi, including the Bach Mai Hospital, a major Covid-19 hotspot. 

So far, 206,253 novel coronavirus tests have been conducted nationwide.

Tran Dac Phu, senior advisor at the Public Health Emergency Operations Center under the Health Ministry, said Sunday: "So far there has been no new hotspot of new coronavirus transmission in the community, which is a positive sign. However, I insist that we are not allowed to let our guard down."

"Patient 188" is Vietnam's second case to test positive for the novel coronavirus after having been discharged from hospital. The other was "Patient 22," a 66-year-old British man who flew from the U.K. to Vietnam on March 2. His was discharged in Da Nang and his sample was taken again in HCMC two weeks later upon his leaving, which later tested positive. But he has tested negative again back home in the U.K.

"Relapse is something that can totally happen, even when it is rare," Phu said, adding that global health institutes and the World Health Organization have had many theories for that, including mistakes in testing, the immune systems of the patients, which have not been strengthened enough to beat the virus once and for all. They also assume that the new coronavirus has functioned a "sleeping state" and then was activated again.

"Theoretically, recovered Covid-19 patients who later relapse can still transmit the virus to others," he warned.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 210 countries and territories, with nearly 165,000 deaths reported so far.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Covid-19 paralyzes civil society looking out for the vulnerable

Covid-19 paralyzes civil society looking out for the vulnerable

Vietnam records zero Covid-19 cases in 84 hours

Vietnam records zero Covid-19 cases in 84 hours

Mekong Delta province Covid-19 free after two discharges

Mekong Delta province Covid-19 free after two discharges

See more
Tags: Vietnam Covid-19 Vietnam new coronavirus Vietnam novel coronavirus Vietnam Covid-19 cases Vietnam Covid-19 Vietnam Covid-19 Vietnam Covid-19 patients
 
Read more
Vietnam denounces China's district formations on Vietnamese islands

Vietnam denounces China's district formations on Vietnamese islands

Covid-19 paralyzes civil society looking out for the vulnerable

Covid-19 paralyzes civil society looking out for the vulnerable

Vietnam records zero Covid-19 cases in 84 hours

Vietnam records zero Covid-19 cases in 84 hours

Mekong Delta province Covid-19 free after two discharges

Mekong Delta province Covid-19 free after two discharges

Vietnam records second Covid-19 post discharge relapse

Vietnam records second Covid-19 post discharge relapse

Inside the maintenance depot of Saigon's first metro line

Inside the maintenance depot of Saigon's first metro line

Former HCMC official accused of causing $10.7 mln losses in public land violations

Former HCMC official accused of causing $10.7 mln losses in public land violations

No time for mourning in the Covid-19 trenches

No time for mourning in the Covid-19 trenches

 
go to top