Vietnam stays clear of new Covid-19 cases for four days straight

A doctor imports data on Covid-19 test samples inside a laboratory at the Preventive Health Center of Nghe An Province in central Vietnam, April 17, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Hai.

Of the 268 patients recorded so far, the number of active patients have been brought down to 66 after 202 have been discharged from hospitals. The active cases went up from 65 on Sunday as a woman in Hanoi tested positive again three days after she was discharged from hospital.

She is "Patient 188," 44, from the capital city’s Chuong My District and an employee of the Truong Sinh Company, which provides food and logistic services for several hospitals in Hanoi, including the Bach Mai Hospital, a major Covid-19 hotspot.

So far, 206,253 novel coronavirus tests have been conducted nationwide.

Tran Dac Phu, senior advisor at the Public Health Emergency Operations Center under the Health Ministry, said Sunday: "So far there has been no new hotspot of new coronavirus transmission in the community, which is a positive sign. However, I insist that we are not allowed to let our guard down."

"Patient 188" is Vietnam's second case to test positive for the novel coronavirus after having been discharged from hospital. The other was "Patient 22," a 66-year-old British man who flew from the U.K. to Vietnam on March 2. His was discharged in Da Nang and his sample was taken again in HCMC two weeks later upon his leaving, which later tested positive. But he has tested negative again back home in the U.K.

"Relapse is something that can totally happen, even when it is rare," Phu said, adding that global health institutes and the World Health Organization have had many theories for that, including mistakes in testing, the immune systems of the patients, which have not been strengthened enough to beat the virus once and for all. They also assume that the new coronavirus has functioned a "sleeping state" and then was activated again.

"Theoretically, recovered Covid-19 patients who later relapse can still transmit the virus to others," he warned.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 210 countries and territories, with nearly 165,000 deaths reported so far.