VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam starts Saturday with no new coronavirus infection

By Le Nga   April 25, 2020 | 06:33 am GMT+7
Vietnam starts Saturday with no new coronavirus infection
A medical staff puts samples taken for new coronavirus testing in a device during a mass testing at Ha Vy wholesale market in Hanoi, April 18, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

The Health Ministry confirmed no fresh Covid-19 case Saturday morning, keeping the nation’s tally at Friday evening's 270.

The number of active Covid-19 patients in the country remains at 45, not to mention six relapse cases, including one who has left Vietnam.

By Friday morning, Vietnam had gone eight straight days clear of new infections. In the evening, two new cases were confirmed.

They are a 22-year-old woman and 23-year-old man, both students studying in Japan who returned to Van Don Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh April 22. They are quarantined and being treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi.

Of Vietnam's 270 patients, 225 have been discharged from hospitals. Among the 45 ones that are still undergoing treatment, 15 have tested negative once and two twice.

However, the nation has had six relapse cases, with the latest two being "Patient 36," a 64-year-old woman in the south central province of Binh Thuan, and "Patient 137," a 34-year-old man in the north central province of Nghe An. The man was released from hospital in Hanoi on April 7 and was quarantined for another 14 days, but was confirmed positive again on Thursday, one day after he returned to his hometown. The woman was discharged on April 10 and confirmed positive on Friday when she was just about to finish her 14-day post-discharge quarantine.

The three other relapse cases are "Patient 188," a 44-year-old woman in Hanoi who tested positive for the novel coronavirus on April 18, two days after her discharge; "Patient 52," a 24-year-old Vietnamese woman returning from London, and "Patient 149," a 40-year-old Vietnamese man returning from Germany, who were both discharged April 16 and tested positive again five days later under quarantine at a hospital in Quang Ninh Province.

"Patient 22," a British man whose samples tested positive as he left Vietnam, had tested negative again in his home country.

The Covid-19 pandemic has reached 210 countries and territories with a reported death toll of almost 197,000.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Active Covid-19 cases down to 40 as five more recover in Hanoi

Active Covid-19 cases down to 40 as five more recover in Hanoi

PM extends shutdown of bars, karaoke parlors in Covid-19 fight

PM extends shutdown of bars, karaoke parlors in Covid-19 fight

Vietnam jails five men for violence on Covid-19 task forces

Vietnam jails five men for violence on Covid-19 task forces

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam Covid-19 Vietnam new coronavirus Vietnam novel coronavirus Vietnam Covid-19 patients Vietnam Covid-19 cases
 
Read more
Active Covid-19 cases down to 40 as five more recover in Hanoi

Active Covid-19 cases down to 40 as five more recover in Hanoi

PM extends shutdown of bars, karaoke parlors in Covid-19 fight

PM extends shutdown of bars, karaoke parlors in Covid-19 fight

Vietnam jails five men for violence on Covid-19 task forces

Vietnam jails five men for violence on Covid-19 task forces

Vietnam donates $50,000 to WHO for Covid-19 fight

Vietnam donates $50,000 to WHO for Covid-19 fight

Two students returning from Japan test positive for Covid-19

Two students returning from Japan test positive for Covid-19

Vietnam reports third Covid-19 relapse

Vietnam reports third Covid-19 relapse

Southern Vietnam province discharges sole Covid-19 patient

Southern Vietnam province discharges sole Covid-19 patient

Flood prevention could bring 'huge' payoff as global risks rise

Flood prevention could bring 'huge' payoff as global risks rise

 
go to top