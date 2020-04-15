Vietnam speaks up about Chinese ship's return to its EEZ

"Vietnamese authorities always keep a close eye on all developments in the East Sea," Le Thi Thu Hang, the spokesperson of the nation’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The East Sea is known internationally as the South China Sea.

Hang was referring to a VnExpress’s question regarding reports saying that Chinese oil survey vessel Haiyang Dizhi 8 has returned to Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the sea along with at least one more Chinese coast guard ship.

Citing data from Marine Traffic, a website that tracks shipping, Reuters said Tuesday that the Chinese Haiyang Dizhi 8 survey vessel, which is used for offshore seismic surveys, appeared again 158 km (98 miles) off Vietnam’s coast, within Vietnam’s EEZ.

Hang said in the statement: "Vietnam demands that all nations follow the regulations of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) [an overarching framework for establishing legal order for the seas and oceans, promoting maritime development and cooperation] and international rules in all activities, as contribute to build peace, stability and cooperation in the East Sea."

In July last year, the Haiyang Dizhi 8 and its escort vessels had violated the EEZ and the continental shelf of Vietnam near the Vanguard Bank and occupied the area until August 7.

They returned to the water area on August 13 and stayed until October.

Vietnam had repeatedly condemned the operations of the vessel and escorts as a violation of its sovereignty and demanded them to leave.

The presence of the Chinese vessel last year also received strong criticism from leaders around the world, including from the U.S.

The news of the Haiyang Dizhi 8 returning to Vietnam’s EEZ comes amid intense campaign to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in Vietnam, as well as most of the rest of the world.

It follows China's sinking a Vietnamese fishing boat near the Paracels in the East Sea this month, an act that drew a protest from Vietnam and criticism from the U.S.'s State Department, Defense Department and senators alike.