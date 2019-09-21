VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam, South Korea investigate emergency landing of plane in Saigon

By Anh Duy   September 21, 2019 | 03:18 pm GMT+7
Vietnam, South Korea investigate emergency landing of plane in Saigon
A Boeing 737 airplane of South Korean airline T'way Air landed in Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City with a damaged nosed, September 19, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Hoa.

A joint probe has been launched into the emergency landing of a South Korean plane with a damaged nose in HCMC last Thursday.

Vo Huy Cuong, deputy head of Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, said they were cooperating with South Korean peers to find out why a Boeing 737 plane of South Korean airline T’way Air had to make an emergency landing in Ho Chi Minh City in the first hours of Thursday.

The front of the plane was damaged as it landed at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, but how the damage occurred remains a mystery.

"Normally if the plane hits a bird, there should be blood traces but there was nothing in this case," he said.

Airport officials said that the captain of the plane, which was on its way from Seoul to HCMC, informed the airport of some technical problem after he heard a big noise in the front of the aircraft.

The aircraft was about to land and was staying at a height of over 2,000 feet. Once the noise was heard, the captain asked for permission to make an emergency landing, which was granted.

As the plane with 166 passengers touched down safely, technical staff at the airport identified a dent in the front as well as several cracks.

The airplane has been parked at the airport for further checks.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam airport Tan Son Nhat Airport T'way Air South Korean airline emergency landing in Tan Son Nhat
 
Read more
Saigon real estate firm scammed over $107 mln from customers: police

Saigon real estate firm scammed over $107 mln from customers: police

Experts warn Hanoi is not ready for exclusive bus lanes

Experts warn Hanoi is not ready for exclusive bus lanes

Seven moon bears rescued from Vietnam farms after 17 years in captivity

Seven moon bears rescued from Vietnam farms after 17 years in captivity

Cyclo drivers fleece Filipino tourists in Saigon

Cyclo drivers fleece Filipino tourists in Saigon

Saigon university among world’s top 500 producing most employable graduates

Saigon university among world’s top 500 producing most employable graduates

Water levels at record low in Vietnam's biggest hydropower dam

Water levels at record low in Vietnam's biggest hydropower dam

Three women caught transporting, trading 26kg of heroin

Three women caught transporting, trading 26kg of heroin

 
go to top