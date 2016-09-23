Vietnam slaughterhouse caught stuffing dogs with rice for profits

In this file photo that was taken several years ago, Thai authorities rescued this truck load of dogs stuffed in cages, which were enroute to being smuggled out of the country to then be sold as meat in Vietnam. Photo by AFP.

A slaughterhouse in the northern province of Thanh Hoa has been caught pumping solid rice into dogs via a stomach tube to increase their weight.

The discovery was made while police were conducting a routine inspection of the slaughterhouse, where they found an open-air patio covered in plastic tubes through which they reportedly pumped cooked rice into the dogs to increase their weight and thus their retail price.

The police also found more than 100 dogs on a truck being transported to dog meat restaurants where they would have been stewed, barbecued, steamed or skewered.

The slaughterhouse owner said he had bought the dogs from southern villages where dogs have traditionally been farmed.

“The police confirmed that the dogs had been stuffed with rice and water to gain more weight,” said a local official.

“Dogs are force-fed at most local slaughterhouses for profits,” he added.

It is estimated that there are tens of millions of dogs in Vietnam, where dog meat, which is more expensive than pork, is a traditional dish.

Some animal rights activists in the country said up to 5 million of dogs are eaten each year.

Thanh Hoa Province is the largest transit point for dogs in the northern region, with tens of thousands of dogs packed into metal cages every month to be sold to dog meat restaurants throughout the country.

Related news:

>Moon bear rescued from life behind bars in Hanoi

>Endangered animals rescued in Vietnam’s Central Highlands

>Two endangered primates rescued in Vietnam