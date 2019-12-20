Vietnam shows little resource in global sustainable competitiveness

Vietnam fell three spots from last year to 78th out of 180 economies in a global sustainable competitiveness index, compiled by SolAbility Sustainable Intelligence, based in Switzerland and South Korea.

The ranking measured current and future capacity to generate and sustain population income and wealth based on natural capital, social capital, resource management, intellectual capital, and governance efficiency.

With an overall score of 44.4 on a scale of 100, the country fared poorly against neighbors Singapore (41st), Malaysia (55th), Brunei (65th), Indonesia (66th), and Laos (70th).

According to the report, Vietnam scored best in efficient governance, placing 33th globally.

In terms of resource availability and depletion, it ranked 79th, behind neighbor Laos (2st).

The country came in 79th globally in national health, security, freedom, equality and life satisfaction, with Finland ranked at the top.

Vietnam performed well in generating wealth and jobs via innovation and value-added industries across globalized markets, at 58th globally.

The country struggled in efficiently utilizing available resources for purpose of operational competitiveness.

Vietnam is one of the countries most affected by climate change as a result of unsustainable exploitation of natural resources. Its impacts are becoming increasingly evident as forest fires, floods, droughts and extreme weather events take a huge toll on the country and its people.

Sweden topped the index, followed by Finland, Iceland, Denmark and Switzerland. At the bottom of the list are Yemen, Haiti and The Bahamas.