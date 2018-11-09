Vietnam sentences three drug dealers to death

Dao Van Tung (L) and Dao Van Khoan (second row) and related defendant at the court in Hanoi on Thursday. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

They were found guilty of smuggling and transferring meth from China to Vietnam.

Dao Van Khoan, 56, and Luu Van Hung, 45, received the death sentence for trading in drugs while Dao Van Tung, 25, was sentenced to death for illegal transportation of narcotics.

For the same charge, Tran Hieu Nghia, 36, was sentenced to life.

Together, they were part of a ring that smuggled methamphetamine from China to Hanoi for distributing in Ho Chi Minh City, back in 2016.

Do Van Thuan, who committed suicide in prison, got 15 kilos of meth in Lang Son Province, which borders China.

Khoan sent his nephew Tung to Lang Son to pick up the drugs and bring it back to Hanoi along with Thuan.

Tung and Thuan were caught with the drugs in Hanoi’s Long Bien District on December 10, 2016.

Khoan went into hiding but continued his meth business.

On February 20, 2017, he drove from Hanoi to Lang Son to pick eight kilos of meth from a woman named Ha Thi Thoa, who was living in China, for VND1.6 billion ($68,700).

Khoan was arrested in Hanoi’s Soc Son District.

He told the police that the meth was to be sold to Nghia for VND280 million ($12,000) per kilo, and Nghia would sell it to a third party for VND310 million ($13,200) per kilo.

He also said he’d already successfully traded another eight kilos before Tung and Thuan got caught.