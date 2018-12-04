Vietnam sends Interpol sought Russian drug trafficker back home

According to Interpol, Turets-Afuda Kseniia, 26, has been charged by Russian authorities with a series of violations involved in illegal production and sale of large amounts of narcotics, local media reported.

She’d been on the run for a long time and illegally entered Vietnam via the Cambodian border.

Kseniia sought help from foreign citizens living in Vietnam to help her secure rented accommodation, which she changed often to avoid capture.

Police forces revealed no details about her eventual capture.

Last year, police in the central province of Khanh Hoa arrested a Russian woman internationally wanted by Interpol for drug trafficking.

Ekaterina Bering, 47, was found guilty of illegal making, acquisition, storage, transportation, sending or sale of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances in large amounts by Russian authorities.