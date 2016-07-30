VnExpress International
Vietnam sends CASA 212 and Su-30 black boxes to France for investigation

By Nguyen Hoai, Vo Hai   July 30, 2016 | 04:47 pm GMT+7
Black box of the search plane CASA 212 was found on July 27. Photo by VTV

The cause of the double crash last June is still a mystery. 

The Ministry of Defense has sent black boxes belonging to CASA 212 and Su-30, the two planes that crashed last month, to France in an effort to identify the cause of the accidents, said Parliament Secretary General Nguyen Hanh Phuc on July 29 in a report to the National Assembly.

However, "so far, we haven't received any results," said Phuc.  

The crash of search plane CASA 212 and fighter jet Su-30 in June has been dubbed as "serious accident in flight training and search and rescue," without specifying any further details, in a government report to the Parliament during a meeting yesterday.

Airbus, the maker of the sea patrol plane, promised on June 26 to cooperate with Vietnam to identify the reasons behind the incident. The company has asked for data from the black box and CASA’s cockpit recordings to be transfered to Airbus’s office in Madrid (Spain) so they can reconstruct the accident for investigation.

The black box of the Vietnamese coast guard airplane, which crashed off the northern coastline earlier last month, was retrieved by search and rescue units on June 27. The device was salvaged from about 50 to 60 meters underwater, including the flight data recorder and a cockpit voice recorder.

Sea patrol plane CASA C-212 Aviocar 400, operated by the Vietnam Coast Guard, was reported missing on June 16 during a search mission for the Su-30MK2 Vietnamese fighter jet that crashed offshore the central province of Nghe An. The jet had two pilots on board, one of whom, Major Nguyen Huu Cuong, was rescued, but the other, Lieutenant Colonel Tran Quang Khai, 43, was found dead at sea.

The nine crew members of the CASA were confirmed dead by the Vietnamese military. Eight bodies have been recovered.

