Vietnam sends 66 illegal Chinese travel workers packing

Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has asked local police to expel 66 Chinese nationals, including tour guides, working illegally in the travel industry in the central province of Khanh Hoa.

The ministry made the proposal after conducting an inspection on travel operations involving Chinese tourists in the province that ended on July 22.

“The [province’s] Department of Tourism should ask the provincial government to form an inter-sector team to regularly monitor operations involving Chinese tourists in Nha Trang,” the inspectors said in a report.

The coastal town of Nha Trang in Khanh Hoa is a popular destination for tourists from China and elsewhere.

During the inspection, three Vietnamese companies in Nha Trang - the Nha Trang unit of Khang Thai Tourism and Trading Company JSC, Hoang Tra Tourism and Trading Company Limited and Nha Trang Vacation - were fined a total VND77 million ($3,400) for violations that included using illegal foreign tour guides. Nha Trang Vacation’s international travel business license was also revoked after it applied for tour guide certificates for a fake list of three foreign tour guides.

The Silent Bay Trading and Tourism Company Limited in Nha Trang was earlier fined VND80 million on July 19. The local government on July 13 also asked local police to deport 64 Chinese nationals who were working illegally for Silent Bay.

Da Nang earlier this week deported and slapped fines on four Chinese tour guides who were working illegally in the central city.

It is estimated that there are currently about 60 illegal Chinese guides working in Da Nang for travel companies registered to Vietnamese owners but actually run by Chinese people. Some of these guides even spread lies about Vietnam’s history, refuse to use the Vietnamese dong and burned Vietnamese money at a bar in June.

